From the office of Mike Waters, district attorney for the 11th Prosecutorial District: Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court was held on Monday, Aug. 29. Superior Court Judge Eula Reid of Dare County presided over the session. Assistant District Attorneys Melissa Pelfrey, Stormy Ellis and Walter Ramsey represented the State of North Carolina on behalf of District Attorney Mike Waters.
The following cases were disposed of during the session:
• Dianna Williams pleaded guilty to six counts of the Class I felony of forgery of endorsement. Ms. Williams received a sentence of 4-14 months, suspended for 12 months of supervised probation.
• Kyron Devon Jordan pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of possession of stolen goods/property. Mr. Jordan was sentenced to 120 days, suspended for 18 months of supervised probation.
• Ryan Pitchford pleaded guilty to the Class I felony of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Mr. Pitchford received a sentence of 6-17 months, suspended for 18 months of supervised probation.
• William M. Davis, Sr. pleaded guilty to two counts of the Class H felony of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, and one count of the Class G felony of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mr. Davis received a sentence of 15-17 months, suspended for 24 months of supervised probation.
• Roy L. Riggsbee pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of Class 3 misdemeanor of possess marijuana up to 1/2 ounce. Mr. Riggsbee was sentenced to 30 days, suspended for six months of supervised probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.