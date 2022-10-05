The Visit NC/EDPNC’s Rural Tourism Recovery Program, “Dream Big in Small Town NC” which was mandated by legislation passed by the State Legislature, announces the virtual Airbnb Rural Entrepreneurship Academy, which will take place Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4-5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the Dream Big in Small Town NC program is to drive increased visitation and exploration into participating counties with the goal of converting visitors to residents/workforce and replacing population declines.
Anyone interested in becoming a host can learn more about the academy and sign up to attend using this link: https://ruralairbnbacademy.splashthat.com/.
The deadline to register is next Monday, Oct. 10th. At this time, the Academy is available to individuals who have never hosted on Airbnb. There is no cost to attend.
