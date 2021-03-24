The Norlina Town Board has approved conditions for a $50,000 and $150,000 low-interest loan from U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for the purchase of security cameras to aid the Norlina Police Department in protecting the community. The unanimous vote came during a special meeting on March 18.
No members of the general public made comments during a public comment period which preceded the special meeting.
The use of security cameras is part of a Public Safety Plan developed by Police Chief Keishawn Mayes and approved by the town board in September 2020 to strengthen the police department through measures such as efficiency, increased salaries and technology.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese previously told the newspaper that the town planned to purchase 25 cameras, but may be able to purchase more through the USDA funding package.
In what is known as Norlina’s Townwide Closed Captioned Community Camera System, cameras would be placed in the more highly traveled, busy areas of the town. Norlina’s Surveillance and Protection Policy emphasizes that cameras will not be placed in locations that violate the reasonable expectation of privacy as defined by law. In addition, the policy states that monitoring for security purposes will be conducted in a manner consistent with all existing town policies.
The town prohibits video monitoring based solely on specific characteristics and classifications such a race, color, religion, six, age, national origin, marital status, veteran’s status, sexual orientation or disability. In addition, signage will be placed in appropriate internal areas to indicate the use of video surveillance.
Reese previously said that having the cameras would help law enforcement in a number of situations. If a suspicious vehicle is reported, the camera system can alert the Norlina Police Department whenever a vehicle matching the description passes one of the cameras. In addition, if a Silver Alert is issued for a missing senior citizen, a photo of the person can be input into the system. The system will alert the police department if someone matching the photographic image goes by one of the cameras.
Following last week’s public hearing, Monica Thornton, area specialist with USDA Rural Development outlined the grant/loan terms and conditions.
According to the conditions document, the total cost of the camera project is $201,709 broken down as follows: $200,171 for security cameras; $38 for Uniform Commercial Code filing fee; and $1,500 for attorney fees.
According to the conditions, 2.125 percent interest loan will be paid back over seven years with an annual payment of $23,289. In addition, the town is required to reserve $2,329 in a separate account each year while the loan is being repaid.
