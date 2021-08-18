Northside K-8 School will hold its Open House for the 2021-22 school year, along with a canned food drive, tomorrow, Aug. 19.
The Open House will be face-to-fsace, but precautions will be taken due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and visitors will be allowed inside the school building, but masks are mandatory.
The event will follow a staggered entry schedule:
• Students with last names beginning with A-J: 1-2 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with K-P: 2-4 p.m.
• Students with last names beginning with Q-Z: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Northside will be partnering with a local food bank to conduct a canned food drive. For every three cans of food donated per family, parents will receive a book. Choices are designed to help parents encourage their children to read. Books will be distributed while supplies last. Canned food donations will be received in the lobby.
Northside K-8 School is at 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina.
