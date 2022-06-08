Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes officially tendered his resignation during a special meeting of the town board on Wednesday, June 1. The letter of resignation was approved by the town board.
Shortly after the special meeting was called to order, the board entered a brief closed session to discuss personnel matters. After the board resumed open session discussion, Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock read the police chief’s resignation letter, including the following:
“ It is with great sadness that I inform the citizens of Norlina that I am formally presenting this letter of resignation. I have been privileged to serve as chief in this community that I am a part of and I will continue to be part of.” … “There is nothing about my actual job or duties that prompted this decision. I’m not displeased with my position or anything in our community, but at this time, I must grow and move in a new direction.”
Mayes, a Warren County native, indicated that he will continue to be available to help the community. He also said that Norlina will continue to hold a special place in his heart and that he will pray for positive growth and the town’s future.
Mayes’ career in law enforcement has included work with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, including its Narcotics Investigation Unit and criminal Investigation Unit, the Louisburg Police Department and the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.
He worked full-time with the Norlina Police Department for nearly four years after working part-time with the department for two years. Mayes became interim police chief in July 2019 and police chief in March 2020.
In a related matter, the Norlina Town Board granted authorization to send a letter of intent to Warren County Manager Vincent Jones asking for assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in providing police services to the town of Norlina.
Before reading the letter of intent, Aycock told town commissioners that current vacancies within the police department, including the one created with Mayes’ resignation, left the Norlina Police Department understaffed. Aycock further stated that seeking assistance from the sheriff’s office was in the best interest of the town in light of such factors as budget constraints and rising officer salaries.
In addition to expressing an immediate need for assistance with law enforcement and requesting assistance with law enforcement within Norlina’s town limits, the letter of intent states the following:
“Furthermore, the Town board would be interested in negotiating a contract with Warren County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services on a full-time basis.
“We would like to begin discussions immediately, regarding a more permanent arrangement with the Warren County Sheriff’’s Office coverage of law enforcement duties within the corporate limits of the Town of Norlina.”
In recent weeks, there has been public speculation that the town of Norlina could ultimately decide to defund its police department and contract with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement protection on a permanent basis. Last week’s special meeting left the police department’s future more uncertain at a time when small towns like Norlina are facing problems in recruiting and retaining police officers.
During the town board’s May 24 budget work session, Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese told commissioners that other, often larger, communities offer higher salaries for police officers.
He noted that these higher salaries make it difficult for Norlina and other small towns to compete. Reese noted that, over the years, some officers have left the Norlina to go where salaries are higher, especially if they have families to support.
The current salary for Norlina police officers, at $43,750, was established during fiscal year 2020-21 to allow the town to be more competitive with surrounding communities. At that time, Norlina also implemented the use of a number of technological resources, including a camera system, as part of a plan to strengthen the police department and make it more efficient.
A major focus of the Norlina Town Board’s budget work sessions in preparation for the 2022-23 fiscal year has involved considering the best strategy to ensure that all shifts are adequately covered.
During board discussion at the May 24 budget work session, Mayes indicated that two officer positions that were in the town budget in previous years would need to be added back in order to completely cover all shifts. This need raised concerns about how Norlina could budget for the two positions without raising the tax rate.
The proposed 2022-23 budget holds the tax rate at 70 cents per $100 valuation. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.