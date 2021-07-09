The Lake Gaston Weed Control Council has scheduled the next two Lyngbya treatments by Aqua Services. They begin treatment on July 19 and the week of Aug. 16.
The products used are Captain XTR, Cutrine Ultra and AMP. There are not any swimming, irrigation or fish consumption restrictions with the products being used for treatment.
For more information, visit the Aqua Services website at asilakemanagement.com or call 1-888-669-3337/1-256-582-9101. These are the fourth and fifth treatments for 2021.
Visit the interactive map for treatment areas at the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council website, lgwcc.org, located under the 2021 Lyngbya Treatment Sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.