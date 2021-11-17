The Warren County Board of Elections, during a hearing held Tuesday morning, dismissed an election protest that challenged the residency of Norlina town board candidate Claude O’Hagan, an incumbent seeking reelection earlier this month.
Roger Jackson, a current Norlina Town Board member, filed the protest after O’Hagan won re-election on Nov. 2. Jackson and O’Hagan were among witnesses sworn in to provide testimony at the hearing, which was conducted by the quasi-judicial county elections board, with a court reporter and attorney specializing in elections law attending.
Jackson said he did not take the matter lightly and wished no malice toward O’Hagan, only that O’Hagan should follow the law and live in town to serve on the town board.
As evidence to show that O’Hagan did not live at the Highway 158 town residence he claimed, Jackson submitted Norlina water bills for O’Hagan that Jackson said showed no usage for the last seven to eight months, and said that the residence has no mailbox. He also said that Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock could testify about no vehicle being at O’Hagan’s residence for an extended period of time.
Aycock testified that he had driven by O’Hagan’s Norlina residence five days a week at 6:30 a.m. for a length of time, until the last 30-45 days, and seen no vehicle there, and said he had a photo on his cell phone of O’Hagan’s truck at an alternate residence on Seaman Road, which is outside the town limits. He also said that a lot of citizens had said that O’Hagan does not live in town.
There was also testimony about the same outdoor light and indoor light being on at the Highway 158 residence.
During his testimony, O’Hagan said that Jackson does have animosity toward him and that Jackson accused him of bribery over a Christmas gift that O’Hagan gave to everyone the first time he was on the town board.
O’Hagan said that the house he is being accused of living in on Seaman Road is one he doesn’t own, though he has a shop and an office on Seaman Road; that he owns the home in town on Highway 158; that there is a minimum amount of water usage that Norlina customers are billed for every month; that he receives much of his mail at a post office box in Middleburg that he has had for the last 25 years, and mail at multiple other addresses, including his tax returns; and that he doesn’t have a mailbox at his Highway 158 address in Norlina, nor does anyone else that he knows of on his road.
As evidence to dispute Jackson’s claim, O’Hagan presented the board with notarized statements from several citizens stating their belief or knowledge of his living at the Highway 158 address in Norlina, including a statement from a Norlina police officer saying that O’Hagan had asked for extra patrols in that neighborhood due to speeders.
One of the notarized statements was from Tarleasha Seward, who ran for mayor of Norlina earlier this month. She also testified under oath on behalf of O’Hagan, saying that she had Thanksgiving at his Norlina residence last year and that she and her teenage son stayed there a couple of nights after losing power at her home this past winter.
Other evidence O’Hagan submitted included DMV tax statements for the past few years showing his Norlina town address.
In closing statements, Jackson said he thought he proved his case beyond a reasonable doubt, that he didn’t entice anyone to say something that wasn’t true and that he hoped the board saw things the way he saw them.
O’Hagan said he hoped that the board made the right decision for him and the people who voted for him.
Board member Dominic Taranto said he had been a customer of O’Hagan and that he didn’t think that would interfere with his ability to make a fair decision. The board voted unanimously for him to participate in the hearing determination.
During deliberations, all board members agreed that Jackson had not met the standard of law in providing “substantial evidence” required for them to vote in his favor.
On motion from Betty Mazor and a second from Taranto, the board unanimously voted to dismiss the protest.
The local board’s decision can be appealed to the State Board of Elections by Jackson, a candidate or elected official adversely affected by the county board’s decision, or any other person who participated in the hearing and has a significant interest and is adversely affected by the county board’s decision.
