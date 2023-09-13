The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its regular meeting Monday night, appointed finance and human resource directors.
The board named Nikki Dickerson as the county’s finance director at an annual salary of $90,000. Dickerson, who previously served as deputy finance director, was appointed as interim finance director in June.
County commissioners appointed Sierra Thomas as the county’s human resources director at an annual salary of $70,000. She has been serving as interim human resources manager.
Property acquisition
The board voted to acquire 98 acres located between Soul City Boulevard and Collins Road for $522,000, with funded to be allocated from fund balance, or cash reserves. The board made the decision to purchase the property for potential economic development. The county had a sale agreement in place for the property, which is located in the Manson community.
County Manager Vincent Jones told board members that the county has been looking for sites with economic development potential and said that the property offers a number of advantages that would make it attractive to private companies.
Information included in the board’s agenda packet indicates that the land:
• Neighbors International Paper, Heritage Mulch and Swing Trucking
• Offers 4,100 feet in road frontage along US Hwy. 1
• Is located within an office and industry district as specified in the county’s future land use map
• Can be served by public water and sewer, and the county’s natural gas provider, and offers telecommunications capacity
The information notes that when the county participated in the Golden LEAF Site Identification program, the property was identified s a prime site for industrial development primarily due to its proximity to major transportation thoroughfares and the CSX rail line (along the back of the site), utility infrastructure near the site and its location in the county’s future land use map.
The 98 acres surrounds the Ridgeway Baptist Church cemetery, which is located on approximately two acres. However, information presented to commissioners indicates that the cemetery will not be disturbed as a result of the property acquisition or future economic development plans.
The county has not finalized plans for site development, but Jones noted that the property could be a good location for the Vance-Granville Community College transportation training hub. He said that the county had thought about utilizing the Triangle North site, located in the Soul City community, for the training hub, but the Manson property could be a good location for the hub. Warren County could also market the land for industrial development in alignment with the county’s 2022 Comprehensive Development Plan and related goals.
