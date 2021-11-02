While it took less than 45 minutes for the results of Tuesday’s Municipal Elections to come in to the Warren County Board of Elections office, it will take several more days to learn who voters in Norlina selected to govern the town.
That is because write-in votes had a significant impact on the races for mayor and seats on the town board of commissioners.
Tarleasha W. Seward, the only Norlina candidate who filed for the office of mayor during the filing period, garnered 52 votes. However, there were 124 write-in votes.
Tuesday’s results list only the number of write-ins, not the names of people that voters put on their ballots. That means that individual ballots must be reviewed in order to see the names and tabulate the total votes for each person. In the weeks leading up to the election, the only person actively seeking votes as a write-in candidate was incumbent Mayor Wayne Aycock.
Norlina voters also elected all five members of its town board. Receiving the most votes were incumbents Tyrone Simes, Sr. with 156 and Charles Smiley with 152. Write-in candidates received 107 votes. Once again, ballots must be reviewed in order to tabulate votes by write-in candidate. Incumbent town commissioners Dennis Carrington and Claude O’Hagan tied with 96 votes each. Shavon Marie Russell Jones garnered 59 votes.
In the town of Warrenton, incumbent Mayor Walter Gardner, Jr. received 219 votes. Write-in candidates received 30 votes.
For town commissioner, George A. (Al) Fleming garnered 151 votes to Edna Scott’s 116 for a two-year term. There was one write-in vote.
Warrenton voters also elected three members of the town to four-year terms. Receiving the most votes were Jason Young with 170, Mary Lang Hunter with 167 and Aaron Ayscue with 151. Other candidates were John Mooring with 88, Mark W. Wethington, 75 and David T. Woodson with 61. There was one write-in vote.
Races in the town of Macon were uncontested. Incumbent Mayor Carroll Harris received 16 votes.
Macon voters also elected all five members of the town board of commissioners. James H. Boyd, Jr. received 18 votes, Loyd King and Glenn R. Riggan each received 16 votes, Joanne Reese and Wanda C. Thompson each received 15 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Vote tallies will be official when the local board of elections meets for canvass on Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.