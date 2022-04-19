A new murder trial for Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton may come this fall, possibly as early as late October or November.
Kearney appeared in Warren County Superior Court on Tuesday morning as District Attorney Mike Waters and Assistant Capital Defender Robert Singagliese presented matters related to the scheduling process to Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr.
Kearney stands accused in the 2018 fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Nancy.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
A capital, or potential death penalty, trial for Lester Kearney began in late March and continued into early April. However, a mistrial was declared because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
The new trial will not be capital. Amos Tyndall, who had served as a second attorney for Kearney’s defense during the previous trial, told the court Tuesday morning that because defendants in non-capital cases are allotted one attorney unless there are extraordinary circumstances, there would have to be a special reason for him to remain connected with the case. He later asked to withdraw from the case, meaning that Singagliese will be Kearney’s sole attorney for the new trial.
Waters asked Hight to consider the state’s motion for a change of venue, or a new location for the next trial. Waters told Hight that Warren County is the smallest community in the district, with around 15,000 potential jurors. He said that the ability to find jurors who are not familiar with the case and who can reach a decision based solely on the evidence presented will be difficult in Warren County due to extensive media coverage of the previous trial, as well as press conferences and other means of contact with the public and media made by an advocate for Lester Kearney.
Waters also said that the need for the trial to be held as soon as possible is urgent due to age and health issues of the state’s primary witness.
Judge Hight did not issue any rulings on Tuesday. The case will return to court in a few weeks to allow time to study a number of matters that would impact the scheduling of the new trial, including where it could be held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.