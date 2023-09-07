Incident reports
• On Aug. 26, Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road, Littleton, reported a case of counterfeiting/forgery in the form of passing off counterfeit currency. The store reported that counterfeit currency was used to purchase bottled soda.
• On Aug. 25, Rachel Schlieve of James Jones Road, Pleasant Hill, reported an obtaining property by false pretenses incident at a Poplar Drive, Macon, address.
• On Aug. 26, Dollar General on Tower Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of shotlifting. Reported stolen were beverage powder packs, noodles, bottled water, bed sheets and garden hoses.
• On Aug. 26, Dollar General on Tower Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of shoplifting. Reported stolen were waffles, sausage poppers, milk and orange juice. Surveillance footage was reported burned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.