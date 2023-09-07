Incident reports

• On Aug. 26, Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road, Littleton, reported a case of counterfeiting/forgery in the form of passing off counterfeit currency. The store reported that counterfeit currency was used to purchase bottled soda.

• On Aug. 25, Rachel Schlieve of James Jones Road, Pleasant Hill, reported an obtaining property by false pretenses incident at a Poplar Drive, Macon, address.

• On Aug. 26, Dollar General on Tower Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of shotlifting. Reported stolen were beverage powder packs, noodles, bottled water, bed sheets and garden hoses.

• On Aug. 26, Dollar General on Tower Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of shoplifting. Reported stolen were waffles, sausage poppers, milk and orange juice. Surveillance footage was reported burned.