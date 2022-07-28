Trinity Cheek, a third-grader at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, earned first place honors in her grade level for her winning poster in the 2022 Soil and Water Conservation District Area IV “Soil & Water…Yours for Life” poster contest. Myles Alexander, a fourth-grader at Mariam Boyd Elementary, earned second place honors in his grade level. First place winners advanced to the state level competition. Pictured from the left are Gary Holtzmann, Director, Warren SWCD; Trinity Cheek, first place; Myles Alexander, second place; and Kendra Davis, Mariam Boyd principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.