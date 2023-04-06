Child Abuse Awareness.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

The Community Child Protection Team and the Child Fatality Protection Team of Warren County, sponsored by the Warren County Department of Social Services, recognized Child Abuse Awareness month by planting pinwheels in front of the Warren County Courthouse on Tuesday, as the local organizations do each year. The pinwheels symbolize “the notions of playfulness, joy and childhood as a reminder of the great childhood that we want for our children,” said Meyoshi Raynor, Child Welfare supervisor with Warren County DSS. She reminds the community that everyone should report child abuse. If you suspect or see any type of abuse or neglect, report it to the local DSS Child Protective Services office or call 911.