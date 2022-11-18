Incident reports
• On Oct. 26, Marion Harris reported wire fraud involving $2,750 in U.S. currency at a Johnson Lane, Norlina, address.
• On Oct. 25, Bartholomew Auto reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. Catalytic converters valued at $6,000 were reported stolen from a US Highway 158 Business West, Warrenton, address.
• On Oct. 28, James Harold Arnold reported motor vehicle theft. A 1999 Chevy valued at $1,000, a 2000 Ford valued at $2,000 and a 1990 Ford Ranger valued at $800 were reported stolen from a Hester Road, Warrenton address.
• On Oct. 28, Brett Mills reported larceny involving the stealing of building materials. Lumber and roofing trusses were reported stolen from a Warren Plains Road, Warrenton address.
• On Oct. 28, Walter Davis reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Barbed fencing at a Wise Five Forks Road, Warrenton address was reported cut.
• On Oct. 29, Janee’ Pope reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Property at a Whaley Drive, Warrenton address that was reported damaged included a mattress, camper door, cabinet door, jewelry box with jewelry, hot plate/cooking equipment, air fryer/cooking equipment, box fan, window air conditioning unit and light bulbs/light fixtures.
• On Oct. 20, Coslyn Boyd reported burglary/breaking and entering by prying a back door at a St. Sing Road, Warrenton address.
• On Oct. 24, the County of Warren/Soil & Water reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. Parts were reported to be cut off trucks at a US Highway 158 Business West, Warrenton address.
• On Oct. 27, William Kearney reported larceny of a motor vehicle. A 2009 Honda Accord was reported stolen from an Enchanted Forest Drive, Warrenton address.
• On Oct. 30, Ricky Baines reported the discharge of a weapon into occupied property and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage to a singlewide trailer at a Country Lane, Norlina address was reported.
• On Oct. 30, Patrick Terry reported that a well pump was moved from a well at an Old Macon Highway, Macon address.
• On Oct. 31, Ben’s Creek Nursery reported the theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from an Odell Littleton Road, Littleton address.
• On Nov. 1, Warren County High School reported a possible shooting-bomb threat.
• On Nov. 2, motor vehicle theft at a US Highway 401 South, Warrenton address was reported. Recreational vehicles valued at $6,000 were reported stolen.
