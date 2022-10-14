The Henderson Optimist Club, which includes a number of Warren County members, received information about North Carolina pandemic recovery efforts during a recent meeting. Guest speakers included Pandemic Recovery Office Chief of Staff Jamella Hawkins and Grant Manager Marquis Crews. Pictured are Crews, Henderson Optimist Club President Tommy Farmer, Hawkins and Henderson Optimist Club Publicity Chairwoman Joan Robinson.
