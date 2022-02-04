Frontier Warren will be hosting the fourth cohort of the Ice House Entrepreneurial Mindset Training beginning March 24.
This is an eight-week class that will take place virtually on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.
Registration is required to attend the eight-week series of classes. Space is limited, but is offered at no charge, thanks to grant funding from NCIDEA.org. Register at https://ncidea.org/nc-idea-mindset/.
Upon graduation, participants will be able to join a growing group of alumni entrepreneurs for ongoing support.
Email Korita Steverson at korita@kosinellc.com for more information or to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.