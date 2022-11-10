Both lanes in the 300 block of Warrenton's South Main Street will be shut down as emergency crews respond to a vehicle accident which downed multiple power lines in the area. A number of Main Street businesses are without power at this time.Use extreme caution when driving in the area of downed power lines
