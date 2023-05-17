This photograph posted on the Macon Rural Fire Department’s Facebook page shows the impact of the storms that crossed Warren County on May 9. The storms brought strong winds that brought down limbs and trees throughout the county. Many local residents experienced power outages. Warren County fire departments and other emergency personnel, the local Department of Transportation and power companies serving the area responded.
