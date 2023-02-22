Not long ago, local escape room enthusiasts had to travel well out of the area to participate in their favorite pastime. That changed in 2022 when mother and son duo Flynne Meares and Jalen Wellington opened Escape Games Warrenton in the Taylor Building downtown.
What is an escape room? The best way to describe it might be as an experience in which a group of people work together to solve a series of puzzles to reach a goal. Through Escape Games Warrenton, Meares and Wellington want to provide challenges that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy, from escape room beginners to enthusiasts like them.
They come to the escape room business from different backgrounds. Meares brings an undergraduate educational background in English and Geography, and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Organizational Health. Wellington was taking robotics certification and games courses when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. His background also includes culinary training.
Meares and her family claim a strong connection to Warren County. Her life took her as far away as Costa Rica and Indonesia, but her ties to the local community remained tight. Around 2015, Meares and Wellington returned to Warren County on a permanent basis.
In January 2020, they experienced their first escape room in Wake Forest and loved it. Meares and Wellington wondered if they could open something similar. They had thought about operating a food truck, but decided to opt for an escape room business.
“This is way more fun,” Wellington said.
He and his mother talked to people who operated escape rooms, conducted research and attended Recon, the annual conference for the industry. After this process and beta testing their first room, they were ready to open Escape Games Warrenton in July 2022 with The Lost Tomb, recommended for ages 10 through adult. The storyline for this room follows a character known as “The Professor,” who discovers a lost tomb and then disappears before sharing his findings. Players must discover what happened to The Professor in 60 minutes or less. Four to six players are recommended for this room. So far, it has a success rate of 30 percent for solving it in 60 minutes or less.
For the holiday season, Escape Games Warrenton opened a Christmas room, featuring a storyline that centers once again on The Professor. This time, he travels to help Santa, who has a broken GPS. The room is recommended for ages 5 through adult. Either one person or a group can solve the room.
Most people who visit Escape Games Warrenton are age 40 and older. Meares and Wellington have seen plenty of families, especially at the Christmas room. Senior citizens join in the fun, too.
That’s why the mother and son duo opened their business — so that people of all ages could have fun.
“It makes you happy,” Meares said of the activities related to solving puzzles.
Participants come from all over Warren County and the surrounding area, and others stop by while visiting the lake or traveling through Warren County. Some people have come from as far away as the Triangle, Asheville and Washington, D.C.
To solve an escape room, participants must complete tasks, such as using clues to find an object hidden in the room, translating a made-up language, decoding a cipher, solving a math problem to find an equation, and other challenges.
Mears and Wellington offer to provide hints if participants need them.
The Christmas room will be open through March 18, but then a new challenge with a different theme will take its place. Escape rooms take time to build, though. It took Meares and Wellington between six and nine months to build their first room. The Christmas room took much less time, about a couple of months.
Meares and Wellington use a variety of materials as props or decorations for each room — including a few additions from their shed and home. The mechanics of each room also take time to install and test. Each room must be wired and programmed so that doors, switches, levers and everything else works as it should as participants uncover clues and solve problems.
Right now, Wellington has a list of 50 theme ideas for future rooms, such as a bayou, “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” a fairyland, a blanket fort and many more. Movies, TV shows and imagination provide the inspiration.
“The theme is the start,” Wellington said. “We make up stories and puzzles around them.”
The next idea in the works is a “Back to the Future,” time-travel themed room expected to open sometime in April.
Meares and Wellington are exploring options for creating mobile escape rooms that can travel to other locations. The Lost Tomb might be perfect for that, they think.
The mother and son duo continue to develop ideas for future rooms that people of all ages will enjoy — and to continue to share their love of the these interactive puzzles with everyone.
Escape Games Warrenton, located at 130 N. Main St. (Suite 4), Warrenton, in the Taylor Building, is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons with start times between 1 and 6:30 p.m. Book a game at least two hours in advance by going to www.EscapeGamesWarrenton.com. A room may also be booked for special events, such as birthdays or for special group activities. For more information, or to arrange a game outside regular hours, email escapegameswarrentonnc@gmail.com.
