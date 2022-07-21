Warren County 4-H Summer Palooza will present Adventure Camp on July 25, 27 and 29 for teens ages 13-18.
Teens will spend time learning and exploring outdoors. Participants should be prepared for sun, insects, swimming, walking/hiking for up to 3 miles over various types of terrain — and having fun while learning about the great outdoors.
Space is limited to 10 participants. Registration is free of charge. To register, go to:
https://warren.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/07/4-h-summer-palooza-presents-adventure-camp/.
For more information, contact Crystal Smith with the Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or at crystal_smith@ncsu.edu.
