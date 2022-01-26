For Tilda Hendricks, who operates Hendricks Insurance Agency Inc. in downtown Warrenton, building relationships with clients and making them feel like family form the backbone of her business.
A Warren County native, she is the daughter of Deacon Alonza P. Jones, Sr. and the late Jean Jones. After graduating from Warren County High School, Hendricks studied Business Computer Programming at Vance-Granville Community College.
She worked as an income maintenance caseworker with the Warren County Department of Social Services for almost 10 years and as a hospital third party billing director before facing a crossroads in her career in 2002. Her husband, Tracy Hendricks, encouraged her to go into the insurance business. Today, her clients in Warren and Vance counties, across North Carolina and in several other states are glad that she took her husband’s advice.
Hendricks was licensed to sell insurance in 2003 and opened Hendricks Insurance the same year in the former Nationwide office in what is known as the Taylor Building on Warrenton’s Main Street. Five years ago, she purchased the former Cullom Baptist Association building at 128 N. Main St., Warrenton, and that has been the business’ home ever since.
Hendricks is an agent for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthcare, along with approximately 30 other companies that serve Medicare, life insurance, dental and long-term care needs.
Working with clients to help them decide what Medicare plan would be best for them is a major portion of the business at Hendricks Insurance.
“I have a heart for seniors. I love seniors,” Hendricks said. “I work to take the confusion out of Medicare decisions for them.”
Clients bring in a list of their medications, and she reviews Medicare options with them to identify a plan that will accept their doctors and medicines, while keeping their budget in mind.
“My motto is to treat every client like I am helping my mom, dad or grandparents,” Hendricks said. “I work for the client. I don’t look at myself as a salesperson. I am there to help.”
For the past five years, Hendricks Insurance has also operated a kiosk at the Walmart Supercenter in Henderson during the annual Medicare enrollment period.
Hendricks also guides clients through the process of setting up life and dental insurance. She also helps people develop long-term care plans, which she described as being especially important for seniors.
“This allows seniors to be able to get their care at their home rather than in a nursing home,” Hendricks said. “It allows seniors to live comfortably in their homes during their senior years.”
She is licensed in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas and Florida, and her clients include residents of all of those states. In North Carolina, many of Hendricks’ clients are residents of Warren and Vance counties, but they also include people from the mountains to the coast.
For Hendricks, a personal connection with people is essential to helping them, whether face-to-face in the office or via virtual appointment. The one-on-one connection builds trust.
“You don’t have to worry about someone trying to hide behind a phone,” she said. “There are so many telemarketers. They cause confusion.”
Hendricks wants to build a level of trust with her clients so that they will feel comfortable coming to her for any questions about Medicare, life insurance or other needs.
“My ultimate goal is building a relationship with seniors in Warren, Vance and surrounding counties so that they can known there is a trusted voice in the insurance industry,” she said.
Hendricks loves that she is part of the downtown Warrenton business community and that she can serve the people of her home county.
“I can serve the people I know or that know my family,” she said. “It is a sense of community. I feel like I am giving back to the community by serving their insurance needs.”
Hendricks Insurance Agency Inc. is located at 128 N. Main St., Warrenton, and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and on Saturdays by appointment, usually in the fall. For more information, call 919-473-6728 or go to www.hendricksins.com.
