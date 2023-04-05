Again this year, Warren County students who do not score at proficiency level or higher on end of grade or end of course tests will have the option to receive additional remediation and test again this summer. The Warren County Board of Education approved a Summer Testing Plan during its March 28 board work session.
Debra Clayton, the school system’s director of Testing, told the board that student participation is voluntarily. Parents or guardians will make the final decision about whether or not their child attends summer testing. Clayton noted that parents will be notified by the principal of their child’s school if summer testing is an option.
Days for summer remediation and testing will run on an 8 a.m.-2 p.m. schedule with breakfast and lunch provided at no cost. Buses will run on those days.
To be eligible to participate in the summer remediation and testing, students who are not proficient on the EOG or EOC tests must be passing the subject or the class and meet at least one of the criteria outlined in the testing plan. Examples include teacher recommendation or having an EOG or EOC scale score that is within five points of proficiency.
Clayton indicated that students will participate in summer remediation and testing at the school which they attend. She said that this will be especially helpful to students because their teachers will best know what they need to focus on during remediation.
The remediation and testing schedule is as follows:
Grades 3-8
Reading: Remediation on June 12 with testing on June 14
Math: Remediation on June 13 with testing on June 15
Science (grades 5 and 8): Remediation on June 13 with testing on June 16
Warren County High School
English II: Remediation on June 15 and testing on June 16. If scores from the initial EOC test are delayed, remediation and testing will be the week of June 19.
Math I: Remediation June 12 and testing June 13
Math III: Remediation June 12 and testing June 13
Biology: Remediation June 14 and testing June 15
Warren Early College High School
English II: Remediation on May 30 with testing on May 31
Math I: Remediation on May 25 with testing on May 26
Math III: Remediation on May 26 with testing on May 30
Biology: Remediation on May 25 with testing on May 26
Warren New Tech High School
English II: Remediation on June 15 with testing on June 16. If scores from the initial EOC test are delayed, remediation and testing will be the week of June 19.
Math I: Remediation on June 12 with testing on June 13
Math III: Remediation on June 12 with testing on June 13
Biology: Remediation on June 13 with testing on June 14
Other business
In other business, the board:
• The board approved the purchase of 300 additional Chromebooks to replace those that are aging out or have been damaged beyond repair. The cost of $124,897.50 will be covered by funding made available through the Emergency Connectivity Fund which was established as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The board approved the purchase of technology such as wireless routers and antennas to provide Wi-Fi access on school buses. The cost of $90,737.60 will all be covered by funding made available through the Emergency Connectivity Fund. Having Wi-Fi access on school buses is expected to enable students to complete homework while riding the bus. The school system noted that buses with Wi Fi access will also become “rolling hotspots” that can be placed within communities to provide students with internet access in the event of a natural disaster or in other situations as needed.
