The NC Department of Public Safety and Warren County will host a public open house on April 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to provide an opportunity for citizens and other stakeholders to see the result of the revised flood insurance rate maps. This session will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy.158 Business East, Warrenton.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to review new flood hazard areas, ask questions about the revised studies, and understand the requirements for submitting appeals or comments to the revised studies.
County and municipal employees will be on hand to help residents locate their properties from the flood hazard data and determine their level of flood risk. Representatives from the NC Floodplain Mapping Program will be available to answer questions about the hazard data update process, flood insurance coverage and floodplain management.
Impacted residents will be receiving mailed notifications from the Warren County Planning & Zoning Department.
For more information about the flood map changes, contact Milton Carpenter, NCFMP outreach planner at 919-825-2302.
