The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center will offer a number of activities for youth ages 11-18 during Life Skills Week Aug. 1-5.
A week of free activities will include life skills such as stress management, cooking basics, vehicle maintenance, interview skills, money management and more.
To register, go to warren.ces.ncsu.edu and click on Warren County 4-H Summer Palooza "Pop Up."
For more information, contact Crystal Smith with the Warren County Cooperation Extension at 252-257-3640 or crystal_smith@ncsu.edu.
