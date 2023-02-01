Enthusiastic customers and garden lovers welcomed a new retail shop to Warrenton’s North Main Street Saturday as LEAF held its grand opening in the Taylor Building.
Shawn Collier, owner of Domicile Concierge, and Todd Smith, who operated The Scarlet Rooster downtown for 18 years, have created LEAF as a one-stop shop offering quality houseplants and gifts for the garden enthusiast.
“Domicile Concierge does so many things for people,” Collier said. “This was one more way for us to grow (it) and offer another service, and it gets Todd back in retail.”
Domicile Concierge provides whole home management and personal services, including property care and maintenance, personal chef services and catering, senior assisted services, moving and home staging.
The concept of LEAF combines the retail store with going into people’s homes for planting services, including repotting, creating potted plantings or faux arrangements, and more.
“It’s an indoor/outdoor concept,” Smith said, “but we’re not a nursery or florist.”
LEAF’s retail shop, at 130 N. Main St., offers uncommon houseplants and faux flowers that look and feel like the real thing, as well as pillows, notecards, leather gardening gloves, environmentally friendly potting mix and planters made from vegetable compost, vintage and antique planters, giclee art prints, bonsai starter kits, beeswax candles, items sourced from England and France, watering cans and misters, stationery, 1,000-piece floral puzzles, coloring books, and other unique finds that merge nature and home.
LEAF is at 130 N. Main St., Warrenton, and is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, follow LEAF on Instagram or call 252-204-9234.
