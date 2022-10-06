The Warrenton Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
The hearing will be conducted to receive comments pertaining to a number of proposed ordinances that include — but are not limited to — alcohol and adult establishments.
The hearing will be followed by the board's regular meeting at 7 p.m. for consideration and potential approval of the proposed ordinances and other business.
