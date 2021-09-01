Warren County Schools is considering whether to require all of its staff members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of its ongoing efforts to keep students and everyone else connected with the school system safe. The matter was discussed during the Warren County Board of Education’s Aug. 24 meeting.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton said that a vaccine mandate or a move to offer incentives for staff members to obtain the vaccine could be on the horizon, especially with the spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus and the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
“It is something that I think is worth considering as a district,” he said.
Sutton said that Warren County Schools must continue to balance its main goals of keeping schools open for daily instruction and keeping students and staff members healthy by minimizing exposure to the COVID-19 virus and quarantines. He noted that the impact of the virus on smaller school districts can be much more severe than in larger districts.
“As a small district and staff, it doesn’t take many infections in any of our departments, and that could knock us out,” he said.
Sutton cautioned that if as few and four to six employees in departments such as Child Nutrition or Transportation test positive for the virus or must quarantine, the impact could be devastating.
He said that school districts, especially smaller districts like Warren County, must consider several factors in addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the Delta variant:
• The health and safety of staff members
• The ability to provide daily face-to-face instruction for students
• The ability to continue operations as a school district
Warren County Schools currently requires face coverings in school buildings. Sutton noted that face coverings are provided for staff and students as needed when the enter facilities.
Hand sanitizer is provided, and social distancing is observed as much as possible. Sutton told board members that school system administrators have worked with schools to develop seating charts for classrooms, buses and cafeterias.
He added that school buildings are cleaned daily, and air purifiers are used in each classroom.
The school system is considering whether students should be grouped in pods of four so that the same students would be moving together throughout the school day. Spaces such as media centers, music rooms, theaters and cafeterias could be utilized to allow for proper distancing. Sutton said that the concept of small pods would reduce contact among students and make contact tracing more accurate if a student tests positive for COVID-19.
At this point, Warren County Schools is working to learn how many of its staff members have already received the COVID-19 vaccine before determining its next steps in response to the pandemic.
In a related matter, Sutton told the board that he received a question about how students in quarantine can receive instructional materials they miss while they are out of school. He indicated that this situation will be handled in the same way as students missing school due to illness or suspension — they should just request them.
“I encourage teachers and principals to make sure that when parents or students reach out, that we are responsive in terms of getting them the information they need so that they aren’t missing or losing any instruction while they are out,” Sutton said.
