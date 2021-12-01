The portion of Ridgeway Warrenton Road from No Bottom Road to Snow Hill Road closed on Monday, Nov. 29, and will remain closed until Dec. 22 for maintenance work in the area.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a pipe running under the road will be replaced.
Motorists are asked to detour from Read Road to Highway 158 business/Ridgeway Street, also known as Warrenton-Norlina Road.
The DOT indicated that the project may be completed earlier in December than anticipated, but would be finished before Christmas.
