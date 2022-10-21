On Saturday, Oct. 8, Turning Point Community Development Corporation hosted an Etiquette Luncheon for teens and adults in the area.
The luncheon served as an opportunity for the high school-aged students to learn about proper etiquette and dining skills. Topics discussed included meeting and greeting, dining etiquette and tips for dining out.
The teens were seated with adult mentors who offered professional advice, conversation tips, and information about their diverse careers. The event was hosted as a part of The Launchpad Program, a cohort-based workforce development program for high school students, developed in 2020 with a mission to equip youth with the skills and experience to thrive in the current workforce. The luncheon was sponsored by PNC Foundation and took place at the Vance-Granville Civic Center.
“One of the primary purposes of the Launchpad program is to support young people as they develop their professional identities,” said Chalis Henderson, executive director of Turning Point CDC. “Programs like the Etiquette Luncheon teach our young people important soft skills, improve their confidence, and give them a unique advantage as they prepare for the next phase of their lives. We want young people in our community to be exposed to high-quality learning opportunities and prepared for the future. We are grateful for the support of the PNC Foundation and community partners for investing in our youth.”
Turning Point CDC is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in partnership with Oasis of Hope Ministries whose mission is to serve as a catalyst for the continued development, transformation and empowerment of communities in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties of North Carolina. The organization provides programming across four key areas: education, health and wellness, economic development and community engagement. Turning Point hosts regular workforce development programs with a mission to equip individuals with skills to navigate corporate and organizational environments.
