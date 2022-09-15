The NC Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Infrastructure, has awarded Warren County a total of $745,000 in grant funding to move forward with three significant public utilities projects. The projects are both water and sewer projects.
Warren County is in need of an additional regional water tower to better serve county residents and offer redundancy during times of electrical outages, natural disasters, and increased demand due to development, such as the Glen Raven expansion and upcoming housing developments. Additionally, two significant sewer projects are in the planning stages. The County is planning to replace an outdated sewer pump station in the Soul City community and a potential new sewer line extension near Lake Gaston.
All of these significant projects require engineering and design work first before they can move to construction. The county received funding for these projects in the following amounts:
• Warren County Regional Elevated Water Storage Tank - $189,500
• Pleasant Hill Pump Station Replacement - $155,500
• Eaton Ferry Sewer Extension - $400,000
The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its February 2022 Strategic Planning Work Session, encouraged county staff to pursue funding opportunities to move these projects forward. In addition to this most recent award, the county also received earlier this year an award of $150,000 for an Asset Inventory Assessment project that will allow the county to assess how infrastructure is managed, such as backlogs of needed repairs, in order to plan appropriately and maintain the viability of public utilities operations. The total grants received, so far, in 2022 for public utilities is $895,000.
The North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure provides financial assistance for projects that improve water quality. Programs within the division fund many types of projects, including sewer collection and treatment systems, drinking water distribution systems, water treatment plants, stormwater management systems and stream restoration.
