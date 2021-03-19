The Gregory B. Davis Foundation and the Roanoke Valley Breast Cancer Coalition secured a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation to address COVID-19 vaccine confidence in Warren, Northampton and Halifax counties.
“COVID 19 Facts Not Fear” is the project aimed at increasing confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccine. Belinda Jones-Hill, coordinator of the project, and Patricia J. Peele, Rural Health Group outreach educator, represented the organization along with a team of volunteers for the project. This grant allowed the Partner, Inform and Empower project team the opportunity to focus on the issue at hand and to partner with surrounding communities.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, photo shoots were held in the three counties in northeastern North Carolina to capture positive images of men in the communities who can promote vaccine confidence. Events were hosted by Marla Jerman, Northampton County; Sonya Jarrell, Halifax County; and Margaret Clayton, Warren County. The photo shoots were planned because the leadership of these men will impact families and communities, and will inspire others to get the vaccine when it becomes available to their group.
The events began with a welcome and introduction to the project by Belinda Jones-Hill. Participants registered and signed a consent form allowing their photos to be used in future educational and marketing materials. The photos will be used on billboards, social media, brochures, flyers, websites, and other resources.
Men as well as teen boys attended the Warren County photo shoot and represented their respective positions in their community. Participants included a minister, law enforcement officer, public works employee, elected officials and three young men. Lay Health Advisor Margaret Clayton coordinated the Warren County event, and Lay Health Advisor Cathy Richardson recruited students to the event including grandsons Frederic, Antonio and Chase.
