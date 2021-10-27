Warren County Attorney Hassan Kingsberry will become town attorney for Wake Forest in January, he announced during the Oct. 20 county commissioners’ work session here.
Kingsberry, who lives in Wake County, became Warren County’s second staff attorney following the passing of County Attorney Jamie Wilkerson in 2017. He said he would be sad to leave.
“My greatest joy is being from Warren County, and my greatest prayer is always for Warren County,” Kingsberry, who is also a minister, said last week. ”When you hear me pray, you hear me pray about the boundaries around this county. I do think this is our season. Economic development, the leadership, the things that we have been working towards and praying for; it is coming. Thank you for letting me serve you, and I’ll always love this county.”
Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of county commissioners, recognized Kingsberry for his service and said he hoped Kingsberry would eventually come back home.
The board has asked Kingsberry to assist in finding contractual legal representation for the county once he leaves and may return to a staff position in the future.
