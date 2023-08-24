Cyrus Waters has been named the new principal for Warren County Middle School. Previous principal Dr. Dennis Carrington recently was named as Warren County Schools’ chief operations officer.
The school system said that Waters has a strong track record of schools improving student performance scores under his leadership. He has served as an administrator in middle and high schools in Granville County Schools, Washington County Schools, Northampton County Schools and Vance County Schools. He also worked as a Digital Media and Broadcasting teacher and a Special Populations coordinator for the Wake County Public School System.
“I’m proud of the top talent we’re able to attract and hire for Warren County Schools,” said Superintendent Keith Sutton. “Mr. Waters’ success in improving student performance will not only benefit Warren County Middle School, but will ultimately help raise scores at our high schools as well. This is another step towards our district’s strategic goal of increasing student proficiency scores by 10 percentage points every year, to reach 80 percent by 2028.”
Waters will start his new position immediately, working closely with Dr. Carrington for a smooth transition and start of the school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.