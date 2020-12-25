Warren County parent/caregiver Trina Paynter, who also serves as media coordinator at Vaughan Elementary School, was recognized as a finalist for a National Center for Learning Disabilities’ Everyday Champion Award.
Nominations and awards recognize people for their dedication to the success of students with learning and attention issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with remote learning.
The award program includes three categories: educators, school administrators and parents/caregivers. Fifteen finalists were selected for their achievements, with one winner chosen from each category. Winners were honored earlier this month.
The National Center for Learning Disabilities works to improve the lives of people with learning disabilities and attention issues by empowering parents, enabling young adults, transforming schools, and creating policy and advocacy impact.
A Warren County native and Warren County High School graduate, Trina Paynter earned a degree in psychology from Barton College in Wilson with plans to begin a counseling career. For some time, she worked as a counselor with Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home in Kinston.
However, when she later returned to Warren County, Paynter’s career path took a different turn. She applied for a job in adult services with Vance County, but was told she lacked experience. Paynter was referred to foster care and found work in that field.
She also volunteered at Vaughan Elementary School, which had a fifth-grade teaching vacancy. Bertadean Baker, who was the principal at that time, thought that Paynter would be the perfect choice for the position. There was just one problem: Paynter had no plans to teach school. However, she ultimately agreed to teach one year.
“Twenty-two years later, I’m still here,” Paynter said.
She taught for about seven years, but knew that Vaughan had had six different media coordinators during that time period. She wanted to do something about that and earned a Master of Library Science degree from East Carolina University in Greenville.
As a teacher and media coordinator, Paynter focused on making sure that every student received a good education. However, she received what she described as a wake-up call with the birth of her son, Josiah. As he grew, Paynter and her husband realized that he would need help with speech skills, and that set Paynter on a mission to find the services that would be best for him.
Josiah entered Warren County Schools’ Exceptional Children program, where he received speech therapy, and additional needs were identified.
On her own time, she was determined to learn more about Exceptional Children programs and services so she could become a better advocate for Josiah and for other EC students to ensure that they were able to receive as many services as possible. Paynter wanted everyone to shift their focus away from what EC students may need help with to focus more on the gifts they possess.
She brings this focus to her interaction with parents.
“I have conversations with parents to encourage them,” Paynter said. “You are your children’s first advocate.”
Paynter’s efforts to help all students reach success in learning didn’t change as Warren County Schools moved to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She teaches a virtual class geared toward English/language arts, how to access the virtual library and how to find books. When the official class is over, Paynter leaves the “meet” function on so that students can talk to her. She also conducts one-on-one meetings with students one a week.
After her workday, Paynter helps Josiah, now a sophomore at Warren New Tech High School, and his younger sister, Anna Grace, a fourth-grader at Vaughan, with their schoolwork.
Paynter continues to look for resources to help her students and make videos showing them such things as how to access the Accelerated Reader program and how to log in to resources. She has also registered for professional development to help her learn more about how to help students with learning differences.
Paynter is humble about her recognition as an Everyday Hero Award finalist. She considers all that she has done to help Josiah and other local EC students to be something that any mother and educator would do.
Paynter noted that the monetary gift that accompanied the recognition will allow for further evaluation of Josiah in order to determine how to help him. He was injured while playing soccer for Warren County High School last year and appeared to have a concussion. Further testing revealed that Josiah had a condition that affects coordination and speech.
While she continues to learn more about learning differences, Paynter wants her students to understand that it’s OK to be different.
“Not all children learn the same,” she said.
