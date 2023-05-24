Tamara Small was born in New Jersey, but spent many summers with family members in the Vance County area as she was growing up. Today, she has returned to this area of North Carolina as Warren County Farmers Market manager.
Small built a connection with the soil and growing things at a young age. She has fond memories of seeing large farm fields, and helping her grandmother and uncle with their gardens. Another uncle maintained a community garden.
As her mother faced health concerns, Small became more aware of the importance of eating healthy foods. She was also inspired to enter the healthcare field.
“I always wanted to help people,” Small said.
She trained in healthcare at Harris School of Business in New Jersey and became a registered medical assistant working. Small built a 12-year healthcare career with Labcorp in New Jersey and North Carolina, working as a phlebotomist.
She and her husband moved to Hollister in 2020.
“I love it here. The community is great,” Small said. “It is a nice, quiet place to raise a family.”
On April 17 of this year, she joined Warren County Cooperative Extension as Farmers Market manager. For Small, this new role represents a continuation of her healthcare career.
“Healthcare and food go hand in hand,” she said. “ I still feel like I am in healthcare. The market is preventive care. Eat healthy and build immunity.”
From the time when she first saw farm fields as a child and helped her relatives with gardens, Small has found beauty in growing things.
“It is amazing. You plant a seed, and something grows from it,” she said.
Small is still learning the aspects of Farmers Market operations. Serving as her mentors are two representatives of the Warren County Growers Association who have devoted many years to the Farmers Market, Danylu Hundley and Cheryl Bell, and Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith.
Smith described Small’s role as liaison as the market transitions to its permanent location at the Warrenton Lions Club property on Ridgeway Street.
“We were fortunate to get funding from the county for a part-time manager,” Smith said. “As we transition, we are fortunate to have a liaison between the Growers Association and county government.”
Currently, the Farmers Market operates each Saturday during the growing season from 8 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of the Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
For Small, market day is busy, but it is rewarding. She arrives at 6:45 a.m. to set up and make sure that vendors have what they need. Small leaves around 12:45 p.m. after helping venders load up to take their materials home.
“I interact a lot with vendors and customers,” she said. “I make sure vendors have a good location and take photographs of everyone to promote the vendors and the market.”
The market’s Opening Day drew 318 customers. This year, the Farmers Market has added Mini Market Pop Ups from 10 a.m.-noon (or until sold out) at the former Warren County Fairgrounds on the Lions Den property, located at 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Small said that these Mini Markets are growing in popularity with a steady increase in customers. It is not unusual for vendors to sell out within the first hour.
Small said that vendors typically pick their produce on the morning of Farmers Market days and Mini Markets or the night before.
“It hasn’t been sitting,” she said. “Market food tastes more alive than (what is available in) stores.”
As more people want to become Farmers Market vendors, Small works to ensure that there is always a variety of food available with no competition between vendors offering the same thing. Vendors also work to avoid competition.
“There is communication between vendors to see what everyone has,” Small said.
She continues to seek vendors with products that the Farmers Market does not offer at this time.
Smith said that the Farmers Market fits seamlessly within Cooperative Extension’s main areas of focus: youth, agriculture and food.
“There are people on staff to help people start growing and raising, and connecting with the market,” she said.
Smith noted that Cooperative Extension offers many educational programs that fall in line with the Farmers Market, such as cooking, canning and preserving, and how to market, grow and raise food.
The Cooperative Extension team also assists Small when needed, such as provided information when Farmers Market customers have questions about growing or baking.
Small loves her role as Farmers Market manager, and looks forward to continuing to assist vendors and customers.
“I’m excited to be part of the (Cooperative Extension) team,” she said. “It is a great honor.”
For more information about the Warren County Farmers Market, contact Tamara Small at 252-257-3640 or 252-213-7246, or email tamaralsmall@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.