Morgan Andrews, left, and her sister Danielle Andrews, right, sell paintings and homemade body scrub during the Youth Art & Entrepreneurship Market held Saturday at the Warren County Armory Civic Center. They were among more than a dozen vendors featured during the event, which showcased youth selling their art, jewelry, baked goods, hand-painted clothing, and more. A similar youth event will be held in November during Global Entrepreneur Week. Saturday’s market was presented by Frontier Warren, Warren Area Business Association, and Warren County 4-H.
