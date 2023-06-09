School supplies and financial donations are now being accepted at the office of Warren Family Institute, Inc. for its annual Back To School Supply Drive.
Last year, in partnership with Dollar Tree of Warrenton and Korita Steverson of Mag’s Marketplace (at Warrenton Towne Village), a school supply giveaway drive-through event was hosted in the grocery store parking lot. Nearly 400 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to the students of Warren County. Due to the generosity of the community, WFI has been collecting and distributing school supplies for more than 15 years.
Items needed are: notebook paper, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, three ring binders, pencils, ink pens, crayons, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and other similar items.
Warren Family Institute, Inc. is located at 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, NC 27589, Bldg. # 6, on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick up of school supply drive donations is available if needed. Financial donations may be mailed to: Warren Family Institute, PO Box 150 Warrenton, NC 27589. Supplies and donations are being collected through July 31. Warren Family Institute is a 501C (3) organization. For more information, contact Family Support Specialist Linda Reid Pitchford at 252-257-1134.
