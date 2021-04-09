The Littleton Lions Club will hold a Pancake & Sausage Brunch on Saturday, April 17, from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
The brunch includes juice, pancakes, sausage, eggs and choice of beverage. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 10. Take-out plates are available. Tickets will be available at the door.
Proceeds will be used to aid the visually impaired and for other community service projects.
Unneeded eyeglasses will also be collected at the brunch. As a worldwide project, Lions Clubs collect more than four million eyeglasses per year. They are cleaned, graded, repaired and provided free to people who need them.
Unneeded hearing aids and empty printer ink cartridges will also be accepted and will be recycled.
Littleton Lions Club is located at 103 Ransom St., Littleton, at the corner of Hwy. 158 and Ransom Street near the west end of town.
For more information, call 804-334-7115.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.