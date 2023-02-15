Once again, the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee has designated the month of March for its Spring Litter Sweep. Committee members remind local residents that now is the time to prepare so they can be ready to remove litter from county roadways.
In March of last year, the local committee was awarded Keep America Beautiful certification, meaning that it is recognized as an affiliate of the national organization.
Committee Chairperson Debbie Formyduval said that the certification process was far from easy. Volunteers met regularly in order to complete the required assessment of the county.
“It took over a year to complete the assessment process,” Formyduval said.
While the achievement is an important milestone for the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee, there is no time to dwell on past accomplishments. Committee members have been too busy working to raise awareness about this year’s Litter Sweep efforts.
Banners will soon be displayed at several locations across the county. The committee is preparing letters to mail to all Warren County churches. However, because church officers and contact addresses change periodically, the committee asks any church that does not receive a letter over the next couple of weeks to contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
Formyduval described March as an ideal time to conduct the Spring Litter Sweep because the grass has not started to grow in earnest. Litter is easier to spot. While this makes it easier to clean up trash along local roadways, it also shows why the Litter Sweep is needed in the first place.
Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee members wish that more people would take simple steps to prevent littering, such as keeping a bag in the car for trash, which can be thrown into a trashcan at home.
However, because litter remains a problem, the committee continues its work to make Warren County more beautiful and again asks the public for help.
Formyduval said that those who want to participate in the Spring Litter Sweep should begin to collect their supplies now. Supplies such as gloves, vests, pickup sticks and trash collection bags will be available at the following locations:
• The Warren County Board of Elections Office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building)
• Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton
Groups and individuals who would like to participate in this year’s Spring Litter Sweep are encouraged to call the Board of Elections Office to report where they plan to pick up litter. People may also call the office if they want to participate, but don’t know where to go. Students who want to participate in the Litter Sweep to gain community service hours toward graduation can also call the Board of Elections Office to be connected with a participating group.
Formyduval hopes that local residents will take advantage of the remaining weeks in February to make plans to participate in the Spring Litter Sweep. She said that the county was not able to conduct its Fall Litter Sweep last year.
“The Spring Litter Sweep is especially important,” Formyduval said.
For more information about the Spring Litter Sweep, picking up supplies or finding a location to pick up trash, contact the Warren County Board of Elections Office at 252-257-2114.
