When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet.
Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local public charter school in July, following the retirement of the previous principal, Warren Bell, after a 33-year career in education that included five years as Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School principal.
Richardson, a Halifax County native, has lived in the Hollister community since childhood. She has devoted her 29-year career in education to the North Carolina public school system.
Richardson’s career has including service as principal of several schools, including Lowe’s Grove Middle School in the Durham Public Schools and Franklin Elementary School in Franklin County.
In the local area, she has served as principal at Hollister Elementary in Halifax County and was a longtime elementary teacher and coordinator of the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program in other schools in Halifax County.
Richardson earned her Master of School Administration degree from North Carolina State University. Currently, she is a doctoral candidate at Walden University pursuing a doctorate in Educational Leadership.
She views her new role at HSTS principal as a way to give back to her home community.
“It is wonderful to give back to my community as the instructional leader of HSTS,” Richardson said. “The leadership team has been working hard to plan for the new school year.”
HSTS students and parents can meet their new principal during Open House activities on Monday, Aug. 15, from 2-6:30 p.m. at the school, located at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister.
“I look forward to meeting the students and their parents during our Open House and working with everyone for the 2022-23 school year,” Richardson said.
She described HSTS as being unique among charter schools in North Carolina with its focus on Native American culture.
As Richardson looks forward to the new school year, she highlighted Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School’s goal of increasing parental involvement.
