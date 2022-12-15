Incident reports
• On Nov. 12, Latobee Jamar Hayes of Hayes Drive, Warrenton, reported larceny at a Davis Hymon Road, Warrenton, address. He reported that a no trespassing sign and solar lights were stolen.
• On Nov. 10, Lee Artis Richardson of Main Street, Warrenton, reported identity theft.
• On Nov. 10, Latoya Denise Jefferson of Terry Lane, Henderson, reported larceny of a registration plate at a Division Street, Norlina, address.
• On Nov. 10, Joe Mac Heaney of Sunset Point Lane, Norlina, reported unauthorized use of motor propelled conveyance and larceny. He reported the following as stolen: a 2002 Chevrolet van, cargo trailer, HP Office Jet Pro, personal documents, log splitter, stump grinder and leaf removal vacuum attachment.
• On Nov. 12, Donna K. Hewlin of Hamlet Road, Arcola, reported unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• On Nov. 12, Lorraine Carter of Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton, reported burglary/breaking and entering. She reported a 55-inch Vizio television as stolen.
• On Nov. 13, Donnicia Williams of Hester Road, Warrenton, reported lost or stolen vehicle tags.
• On Nov. 15, Richard P. Ayscue of No Bottom Road, Warrenton, reported counterfeiting/forgery in the form of a check in the amount of $2,900.
• On Nov. 15, Robert Pace of Cloverdale Road, Bremo Bluff, Va., reported that someone had listed his residence on Kimball Point Road, Manson, for sale.
• On Dec. 5, Felicia Kearney of NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton, reported larceny. She reported that a car key was taken and not returned.
• On Nov. 15, E-Z Stor on US Hwy. 158 Business West, Warrenton, reported burglary/breaking and entering, and larceny. Household goods valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.
• On Nov. 30, Environmental Air Systems of Swathmore Avenue, High Point, reported larceny of tools from the Glen Raven site on US Hwy. 1, Norlina. A Milwaukee battery operated drill and Milwaukee rotary hammer drill were reported stolen.
• On Dec. 1, Amanda Aycock of Redman Trail, Warrenton, reported an incident of work not being done after payment was made.
• On Dec. 1, Cameasha Alston of Airport Road, Warrenton, reported discharge of weapon into occupied property and destruction-damage-vandalism of property. Damage to single occupancy dwellings was reported.
• On Dec. 3, Donna Mutz of Spring Valley Road, Henderson, reported damage of property. She reported $500 in damage to a lawn at a Lillie Mae Lane, Norlina, address due to a vehicle driving on the lawn.
