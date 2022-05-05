National Day of Prayer.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Dozens of community members gather on Warren County Courthouse Square in Warrenton on Thursday to observe the National Day of Prayer. Pastors from a number of local churches presented scripture and led prayers for all aspects of society, including government, the military, education, the media, the church and the family. A service will be held this evening at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.