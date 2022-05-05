Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.