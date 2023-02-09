Registration is underway for the 2023 Kerr-Tar Regional Senior Games for adults age 50 and better in Warren, Person, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties.
Registration is $15 per person by the early bird deadline of Feb. 17. After that, registration is $20 per person. The final entry deadline is Feb. 28.
The Senior Games include track and field, pickleball, bowling, SilverArts, tennis, badminton, performing arts, swimming, literary arts, table tennis and visual arts.
Registration packets are available at the Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.