Gamma Chi-Early College.jpg

The Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presents goodie bags to new educators at Warren Early College High School. Sheila Robertson of Gamma Chi, center, presents goodie bags to Julie Eaton and Rey Reyes. The bags were filled with useful items, snacks and a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education. Distribution to all Warren County schools took place during the American Education Week, Nov. 13-19.