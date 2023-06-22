Former Norlina resident Tamara Nesbitt Staley, now of Philadelphia, Pa., headed the city’s Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth, a national holiday, symbolizes when slaves in Texas received word that they had been freed by the US government after the Civil War.
Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” was a special guest at the White House in June 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act bill that established June 19, or “Juneteenth,” as a federal holiday. Beginning at 90 years of age, Ms. Lee walked 2.5 miles in many US cities from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to represent the 2.5 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. Lee is the oldest living member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. The mayor of Philadelphia declared June 5 as Ms. Opal Lee Day, and she was present for the occasion.
Mrs. Staley indicated that this is the 17th year of the Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival. It was hosted by the Johnson House Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark and Underground Railroad station. It is also a museum and Center for Social Advocacy. Activities on Juneteenth included African drumming, a children’s village, historical re-enactments, a historical and cultural marketplace, resource information, food trucks, music, artistic performances and panel discussions.
