The Warren County NAACP and its SPARK (Seeking Peace and Reconciling Kinship) committee will host an artistic display, “Seeking Justice,” on Warren County Courthouse Square on Sunday, Jan. 24, from 1-4 p.m.
This event is to honor the legacy of Alfred Williams and Plummer Bullock, two Black men who were lynched on that day 100 years ago, and also tell the story of 16 more Black men were imprisoned awaiting trial, and one who was being sought by a mob.
The display will be comprised of posters which list the names of the lynching victims, the name of the escapee and those awaiting trial with their case disposition.
Additional documents will also be displayed. The event is designed to address local history in order to begin discussion about racial divisions that will lead to healing.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are asked wear masks or face coverings and social distance. The public should enter the exhibit on the left and exit to the right. Participants are asked to spend no more than three minutes at each poster in order to avoid crowding.
The event may also be experienced virtually on Facebook Live @TheWarrenist.
Courthouse Square is at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.