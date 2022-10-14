Warren County Schools will conduct a Town Hall Meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the theater room at Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Superintendent Keith Sutton will provide information about the district’s long-range Facilities Improvement Plan, which includes consolidating to fewer, centralized schools.
The meeting is designed to provide an informal setting in which the public can ask questions and provide feedback about consolidation plans.
