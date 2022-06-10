The N.C. Forest Service office in Granville County, along with N.C. Cooperative Extension centers in Vance and Granville counties will sponsor a Forestry Field Day beginning at 2 p.m. on June 24.
The event will highlight practices that landowners can use to enhance their woodland resources. Participants will learn first hand about the possible benefits of forest management techniques such as herbicide application and prescribed fire.
The free event will be held at the N.C. Forest Service office in Granville County, 911 Hillsboro St., Oxford. From there, participants will proceed to two field sites.
Transportation to the field sites will be available, or personal vehicles may be used. Registration is required. For more information, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/manageyourwoods, or call 252-438-8188 or 919-603-1350.
