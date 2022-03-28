After four days of testimony, the state rested its case on Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton. He is charged in connection with a March 9, 2018, home invasion and fire at the home of the Rev. John Alford and his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Before the defense began its testimony, Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. denied a defense motion that all charges against Kearney be dismissed. Amos Tyndall, defense attorney, contended that the state did not present sufficient evidence to prove Kearney’s guilt.
As testimony for the defense began, Detective Brian Giddiens of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office displayed for jurors a range of objects entered as evidence in the that includes cellphones from an address identified as the Munn family’s residence, cellphones identified as belonging to Lester Kearney, including one with a cracked screen, a GPS system, clothing recovered from a vehicle owned by Kevin Munn, a bookbag identified previously as where a sock filled with jewelry was found, a receipt for an inspection tag for a 2011 Mercedes, a number of credit, debit and other cards belonging to Rev. Alford that was recovered from the residence of Munn’s sister, and a carrying case with pistol belonging to Rev. Alford that was recovered from the property of Munn’s family.
The rest of Monday’s proceedings involved testimony from Spencer McInvaille, digital forensics examiner with Envista Forensics, who extracted information from the GPS device and a cellphone identified as belonging to Lester Kearney.
McInvaille testified that that the GPS device recorded travel from the Alfords’ home around 8:30 a.m. on March 9, 2018 to the parking lot of a State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids and back to the Alfords’ residence with a stop in the Gaston area.
McInvaille testified that the device left the Alford property shortly after 10:15 and moved toward Henderson and an area near the home of Munn’s sister. He further testified that over the next few days, the GPS device traveled to Alberta, Va., Asheville, Henderson to the residence of Kevin Munn, Warrenton, Chester and Alexandria, Va., before traveling to Roanoke Rapids where the data ends.
McInvaille testified that cell tower and usage data extracted from Kearney’s cellphone showed that the phone was in use at 8:09 a.m. on March 9, 2018, from a location on Summit Road, Littleton, and that extracted data indicates additional use from that address.
In response to questions from Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey, McInvaille said that objects, such as trees, can sometimes block GPS devices from receiving data from satellites that could result in a time gap in data collected. He indicated that he did not see a recording of when the GPS device was turned off and on each day as it was traveling.
McInvaille responded to further questions by saying that the GPS unit shows the location of the device at certain times, but not what type of the car the unit is in or who is driving.
Pelfrey then focused her questions on data collection from the cellphone. McInvaille indicated that people can turn the location services on their cellphones on and off. He added that there was some data on Kearney’s cellphone that could not be translated into an understandable form.
For a more complete account, see the article in the March 30 print edition of The Warren Record. Proceedings are scheduled to resume Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
