As Warren County Manager Vincent Jones prepares to present the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2023-24, the Warren County Fire Commission has made one thing clear: volunteer firefighters need help responding to calls during the hours when most of them are at their full-time jobs.
The Commission is requesting that $465,920 be allocated in the budget to fund one paid firefighter’s position at each of the county’s 14 fire departments on weekdays and to increase the salary for each paid position from $13 per hour to $16 per hour.
Warren County Commissioner Tare “T” Davis, who serves as the board-appointed fire commission, discussed the changing landscape of fire service during the county board’s April 19 work session. Members of the Warren County Fire Commission, other local firefighters, fire responders and other emergency personnel, as well as medical professionals also attended the meeting to provide support.
“They are asking for our help,” Davis said.
He added that times have changed since the days when many of the volunteer firefighters were farmers or operated their own small businesses. Most men and women who serve as volunteer firefighters also must maintain full-time jobs, meaning that they may not be immediately available to respond to an emergency call during work hours.
“The time of jumping off a tractor and going to a call has passed up by,” Davis said.
He added that volunteers dedicate their time to fire departments because they want to support the community and save lives. Davis asked those attending the meeting to imagine what it would cost the county to operate 14 fire departments and to think about what being a volunteer firefighter means.
“At emergencies, everyone at the scene is paid except the firefighters,” he said. “They are there to support the community.”
Davis told other commissioners that having a paid firefighter at each fire department would allow for immediate response when someone is in need. He said that the paid firefighter would be at the fire department from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, the times when the volunteers are typically at work. Volunteer firefighters would take over at night and on weekends, the times when they are back home and can immediately respond to calls.
Joey Andrews, chief of the Afton-Elberton Volunteer Fire Department and president of the Warren County Firemen’s Association, indicated that volunteer firefighters responded to more than 3,800 calls last year. He said that the county currently allocates $160,000 to fund a paid firefighter’s position at six of the county’s fire departments.
He said that at the six departments with a paid firefighter, response time has been reduced from six to two minutes.
Andrews echoed Davis’ statements about how volunteering has changed over the years, saying that when the local system of volunteer fire departments was formed, the members were primarily farmers and self-employed men.
“Now, most firefighters have full-time jobs,” Andrews said.
He also addressed the request for an increase in pay for paid firefighters by describing the tasks that firefighters do besides fighting fires, including medical first response, lifting assistance, removal of debris from roadways to allow emergency vehicles to pass by, vehicle extrication, setting up helicopter landing zones and rescue of animals, among others.
Andrews said that the faster response time made possible by having paid firefighters on duty results in more lives saved and lessens the chance of property loss.
“It’s a better feeling for the community if someone is right there to respond,” he said.
Several medical professionals spoke, commending the local volunteer firefighters for what they do and agreeing that having a paid firefighter at each department will help them save more lives.
Jones is scheduled to present the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2023-24 during the Warren County Board of Commissioners’ May 1 meeting. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
